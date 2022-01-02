Virginia car insurance, other new laws go into effect

By TYLER ARNOLD

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – A series of new Virginia laws go into effect in the new year, including changes to required car insurance coverage.

Beginning in January, car insurance companies will be required to provide $30,000 in coverage for injury or death to one person and $60,000 in coverage for injury or death to two or more people. This will be an increase of $5,000 worth of coverage for one person and an increase of $10,000 of coverage for two or more people. The property damage coverage will remain at $20,000.

This legislation is part of an incremental increase in required coverage. The mandatory coverage will increase again in 2025 to $50,000 for one person and $100,000 for two or more people, which doubles the current requirements. In 2025, the property damage coverage will also increase, but only to $25,000.

Another new law prohibits cosmetic testing on animals and bans the sale of any product for which animal testing was used. Violations are subject to penalties up to $5,000 and an additional $1,000 for every day the violation continues.

Some changes to election laws will also go into effect: all municipal elections for local government and school boards will take place in November, in line with most other elections. This will prevent local elections in May, which some localities currently do.