Virginia Gov. Youngkin to visit Taiwan, Japan and South Korea

By MADISON HIRNEISEN

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Amid speculation that he could be weighing a potential presidential run in 2024, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will travel to Taiwan, Japan and South Korea as part of his first intentional trade mission as governor later this month, his office announced Tuesday.

While overseas, the governor is slated to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, as well as other government officials, business associations, company executives and global industry leaders, according to Youngkin’s office. The trip is scheduled for April 24 through April 29.

“I’m excited to represent the Commonwealth in my first trade mission to Asia that will focus on economic development opportunities, our shared priorities and national security,” Gov. Youngkin said in a statement Tuesday. “Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia. In strengthening these relationships, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to our allies but also strengthening the spirit of Virginia and America.”

Gov. Youngkin’s trip comes on the heels of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last August, which made Rep. Pelosi the first speaker to visit the island in 25 years. The former speaker’s visit drew ire from China, who claims Taiwan as part of its territory. Chinese officials view visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty, according to an explainer from The Associated Press.

Additionally, Gov. Youngkin’s visit will follow a meeting between Taiwan’s president and current U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy scheduled for this week. President Tsai and Rep. McCarthy are slated to meet Wednesday in California.

Historically, Japan and South Korea have been long standing allies of the United States. In recent years, both nations have become “essential allies” in the United States’ effort to counter the “perception of a Chinese threat,” according to Michael Hunzeker, an associate professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

The U.S. does not have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but has a “robust unofficial relationship,” and the nation is an important U.S. partner in trade and investment, according to the U.S. Department of State. Several consecutive presidential administrations have “tightened our relationship with Taiwan” as part of a “larger effort to counter Chinese aggression in the region,” Mr. Hunzeker said.

Gov. Youngkin raised concern about China several times leading up to this year’s legislative session. His administration asked for legislation to ban “foreign adversaries” – including China – from purchasing Virginia farmland and issued an executive order in December banning the use of Chinese-owned apps, like Tik Tok, on state devices and networks.

The governor also told reporters in January that he blocked Ford from considering Virginia as a site for its new electric vehicle battery plant, raising concerns over the company’s partnership with a Chinese manufacturer, CATL. Ford announced last month that a site in Michigan was selected for the factory.

As political observers look to 2024, Gov. Youngkin’s name has been thrown in the mix of potential candidates who could seek the Republican nomination. During an appearance on a CNN town hall last month, Gov. Youngkin did not directly rule out running for president, but said his focus right now is on Virginia.

Mr. Hunzeker, from George Mason, said he thinks Gov. Youngkin’s visit will be “symbolically important,” particularly if the governor is considering launching a presidential campaign for 2024.

“Because he doesn’t have a tremendous amount of foreign policy experience, this is an opportunity to kind of polish that piece of his résumé and [show] that he understands these three countries are very important allies and/or partners,” Mr. Hunzeker said.

“[The trip] is a way to kind of push Youngkin’s profile in the national media as well as to signal he is willing and able to kind of get down into some of these really important foreign policy issues that will loom large for whatever administration ends up taking over in 2024,” he added.

The governor’s office did not provide additional information regarding the types of economic development opportunities Gov. Youngkin will be discussing while he is overseas in response to an inquiry from The Center Square.