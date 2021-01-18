Virtual career fair held for cabling company

The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board invites job seekers to a virtual career fair for a newly local business, Hood Communications, Inc. The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

HCI was established in 1982 and was acquired by the current owners in 2016. It provides outside plant and inside plant services to telecommunications service providers.

HCI will be recruiting for the following positions: administrative support, asphalt foreman class A, asphalt laborer, construction supervisor aeril, labor A driver, foreman and project manager.

Applicants can register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aVpXNpSXRROS1ZlJWCH6rA.

A resume and pre-screening questions are requested before meeting with an HCI representative.

Interested applicants that are unable to attend can apply online at HCI-INC.com/careers. Those with additional questions may email careers@HCI-INC.com or call (805) 568-1308.

— Annelise Hanshaw