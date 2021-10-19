Virtual celebration planned for Chumash Culture Day

15th annual celebration set for Saturday

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians celebrates Chumash Culture Day in 2019. This year’s celebration will be a virtual one on Facebook Live.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will celebrate this year’s Chumash Culture Day with California-style Native American singing and dancing during a virtual program.

The 15th annual celebration is set for 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live. You’ll find it on the “SY Chumash Culture Day 2021” Facebook page, which is at bit.ly/sycultureday.

“We’re looking forward to presenting our collection of songs and dances from multiple California tribes to a wider audience through Facebook,” said Nakia Zavalla, culture director for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “In this format, viewers can watch our presentation when we go live on Oct. 23, or they can watch it later at their leisure. We hope this will help expose more people, who may be curious about Native American culture, to our special Culture Day.”

The program will begin with a calling of the ancestors, followed by the culture director’s remarks, songs and dances from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Samala Singers, then a showcase of singers and storytellers from a variety of California tribes.

email: dmason@newspress.com