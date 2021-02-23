Virtual climate-related brainstorming sessions planned

The city of Santa Barbara plans to host virtual brainstorming sessions about climate opportunities.

The discussions, which are part of the city’s work toward reaching carbon neutrality by 2035, will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 3 and 1 to 3 p.m. March 7.

Registration is required; go to sustainability.santabarbaraca.gov/together-to-zero.

“Achieving (the city) council’s carbon neutrality goal will require an all-hands-on-deck approach,” Alelia Parenteau, the city’s energy and climate manager, said in a news release. “And we believe that there is significant benefit in having the community participate in the development of our climate action strategies.”

Ideas from the March 3 and 7 sessions are intended to inspire the city’s response on Santa Barbara’s three largest greenhouse gas emission sources: transportation, energy and waste, according to the news release.

— Dave Mason