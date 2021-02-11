Virtual COVID-19 town hall planned tonight

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will be hosting a virtual town hall event from 6 to 7 p.m. tonight to discuss the latest vaccine efforts.

The town hall will feature Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, director of the county Public Health Department, Dr. Henning Ansorg, public health officer, and Dr. Paige Baston, the deputy director for the Community Health Division.

The event will include an update about vaccine distribution, followed by a Q&A session. The town hall will be held via Zoom in English and ASL, which can be accessed at https://countyofsb.zoom.us/j/92259828010. Those interested can also call in, toll free, at the following numbers: 877-853-5257, 833-475-4499, or 833-548-0282.

The Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy will host a Spanish version via Facebook Live, and the Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project will host a Mixteco version on Facebook Live, officials said.

— Mitchell White