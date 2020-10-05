Virtual events planned for Water Vision Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara is hosting five virtual events this week as part of Water Vision Month.

The events will be held as part of the city’s Water Vision Santa Barbara plan, which calls for a resilient, reliable, affordable and environmentally safe water plan that will serve the community for the next 30 years, said Dakota Corey, water supply analyst for the city.

City staff is hosting a series of virtual “Lunch and Learns” from noon to 12:45 p.m. today through Friday, allowing residents to learn about key water topics and to ask questions.

The virtual events include: Water Conservation Strategic Plan, set for today; Where our Water Comes From, on Tuesday; The Basics of Water Rates, on Wednesday; Methods to Optimize Water Resilience and Reliability, on Thursday; and an open house Q&A event on Friday.

“We wanted this process to be as transparent as possible, with opportunities for us to hear the community’s needs and reflect them in the final plan,” Joshua Haggmark, Water Resources Manager for the city, said in a statement. “Water Vision Month is offered to extend those opportunities as widely as possible, in a virtual setting in light of the challenges our community is facing with COVID-19.”

Residents are also invited to participate in Water Vision Month by engaging with the virtual community board.

Recordings of all sessions will be published to the Water Vision month website following the sessions. For more information or to register for a session, visit SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WaterVisionMonth or call (805) 564-5369.

— Mitchell White