Virtual exhibit features Marcos Dorado’s works

SANTA MARIA — The Ann Foxworthy Gallery at Allan Hancock College will host a virtual exhibit featuring the works of Mexican artist and photographer Marcos Dorado Monday through Dec. 4.

Gallery director Laura-Susan Thomas said Mr. Dorado’s work emphasizes connection, which has become an important issue amid the troubles of 2020.

“Marcos focuses on the human side of art, delving into his subjects as inspiration but also as outreach helping us find those connections we share, whether it be dreams, family, shared emotions or more,” her statement read.

Mr. Dorado was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and came to California with his family in 1974. He attended the Art Students League of New York and Grand Central Academy, where he studied classical drawing with live models. He has more recently added photography to his work, and the Ann Foxworthy Gallery’s virtual exhibit will showcase pieces from both skill sets.

On Thursday, the gallery will hold a virtual question-and-answer session with Mr. Dorado from 6 to 7 p.m.

A link to the virtual exhibit will be on the gallery’s website hancockcollege.edu/gallery when it launches on Monday.

— Josh Grega