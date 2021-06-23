Virtual GRIT talks to present UCSB experts

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

UCSB faculty members will share their expertise and the latest in their research during virtual GRIT Talks, which start today.

GRIT stands for Groundbreaking Research & Innovative Technology. The GRIT sessions, which are on Zoom, will cover everything from communication to engineering.

The free talks are open to summer students and the general public.

“GRIT Talks introduce students in our summer programs, as well as other members of the UC Santa Barbara community, to the amazing breadth of research happening on our campus,” said Leesa Beck, director of Summer Sessions, in a news release. “They often inspire students to think beyond the bounds of the classroom — or Zoom call — and incorporate research opportunities directly into their own educational plans.

Each talk will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s the schedule.

• Today: Todd Oakley, an associate professor in the Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Marine Biology, will discuss “Taking the Fork in the Road: Adventures in the Origins of Biodiversity.” Go to ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1jD7i48dSTW3L0mL8ejXPw.

• June 28: Walid Afifi, a professor in the Department of Communication, will talk about “Uncertainty Diaries: The Story of What, Who, Why and How.” Visit ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_O8CCM4eLQnGyhJFEydMdcA.

• June 30: Javiar Birchenall, an associate professor in the Department of Economics, will discuss “Disease, Society, and the Economy.” Visit ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BzuklxJQTuu6x4aNUAlmMA.

• July 7: Song-I Han, a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, will talk about “Controlling Protein Shape Transmission in Aggregation: Why Does It Matter?” See ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VBiYKfdgR0S8PYSiXmXvcA.

• July 12: Adele Doyle, an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, will discuss “Decoding Molecular Network Cells Use to Interpret Physical Cues.” See ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eMdRoQ1_TUCanUxonLJJ_Q.

• July 14: B.S. Manjunath, a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, will speak on “Computer Vision and Deep Learning: Facts and Myths Wednesday.” Visit ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BmJiPHt0SUeaaKhAUI8Jww.

• July 19: Simon Todd, an assistant professor in the Department of Linguistics, will speak on “Building Linguistic Knowledge: The Surprising Amount You Can Pick Up by Listening.” See ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AdTxZsXqRWCqShih6_XQgQ.

• July 21: Susan Cassels, an associate professor in the Department of Geography, will discuss “Moving HIV Interventions into the Right Places: HIV Self-testing and Geographic Mobility Among Sexual Minority Men.” See ucsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ktcj75rKQtOuPrNKfxWQ8g.

Previous years’ GRIT Talks can be viewed at www.uctv.tv/grit.

