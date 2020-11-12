Virtual hearing to address unmet transit needs

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments is holding an unmet transit needs hearing next month.

During the hearing, planned for noon and 5:30 p.m. via Zoom on Dec. 2, the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback on how bus systems, dial-a-ride and paratransit services in the county can better serve residents.

Spanish interpretation services will be available at both public hearings.

An online survey will also be available in English (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBCAG_TNA) and Spanish (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TNA_ESP) until Dec. 2 for those unable to participate in the virtual hearings.

Written comments can also be submitted to SBCAG at 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, or emailed to comment@sbcag.org.

Individuals requiring special accommodations to participate should contact SBCAG at least three working days prior to the meeting at 805-961-8900.

Participants can manually join the Zoom webinar by using the Webinar ID: 829 1767 1869 and the passcode: 221523, or by telephone with the same ID and passcode by dialing 669-900-9128.

— Grayce McCormick