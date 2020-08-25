Virtual meeting to cover Platform Holly

Platform Holly will be discussed during a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The city of Goleta and the California State Lands Commission are co-hosting the meeting.

“We are working closely with the California State Lands Commission as it decommissions Platform Holly and Piers 421 and 422,” Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said in a news release. “Our priorities continue to be ensuring the safety of our residents and protecting our beaches and ocean and environment, by ending oil drilling, extraction and processing on Goleta’s shores.”

You can view the meeting live at https://tinyurl.com/goletalivestream. You also can watch a recording anytime at www.cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

— Dave Mason