Virtual New Year’s Eve planned

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association announced a new livestream event component of its annual global celebration, “A Toast Heard ‘Round the World’,” on New Year’s Eve.

From noon to midnight Thursday, PGIAA and partners will livestream a variety of entertainment, featuring live music performances, poetry readings, dream tending, meditations and more.

Because of the pandemic and social distancing regulations, anyone will be able to join the celebration from the comfort of their homes, and are encouraged to raise a glass and Tweet, Facebook or Instagram their dreams for the coming year using the hashtag #ToastPacifica2021 from now until midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The celebration will begin at noon Thursday with the traditional Welcome Ceremony, followed by live music performances; poetry readings; dream tending; meditations; shamanic journeys; conversations (with Depth Psychology Alliance, OPUS, PGIAA Board, Regional Alumni Coordinators and others); dance; a birthday/retirement celebration for Christine Downing; workshops; campus news updates; photography; mythic resources (Joseph Campbell Foundation, Myth Salons, Mythosophia.net, the Fates and Graces Mythologium); community service operations; “In Memoriam” for loved ones passed in 2020; the “Per Animam Communitas Crescit” Honoree Toasts; and a tribute to essential workers, first responders, teachers, and all hearts that stand strong to support others.

PGIAA hopes to turn hearts toward standing strong in the community to support each other with love during loss and look inward to find resilience and hope.

Join the livestream at www.toastpacifica.com or at facebook.com/toastpacifica.

— Grayce McCormick

email: gmccormick@newspress.com