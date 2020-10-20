Virtual program to honor philanthropy efforts

AFP-SBV National Philanthropy Day is going virtual this year.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter will have a virtual awards program 3:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 19. The event is presented by Santa Barbara Foundation and Ventura County Foundation.

The following awards will be given:

— Philanthropist of the Year: Kate McLean, Nonprofit Strategies.

— Volunteer of the Year: Karen Allen, Creative Arts Workshop.

— Youth in Philanthropy: Zoomers to Boomers.

— Professional Fundraiser of the Year: Claudia Armann, McCune Foundation.

— Champions for Social Justice: Krystle Farmer Seighart & Simone Akila Ruskamp, Healing Justice Santa Barbara.

— Special 2020 Award: Exceptional Adaptability: Kids & Families Together.

The virtual event will offer many of the same features as the previous in-person gatherings, which include access to networking through various sessions and sponsor booths. Guests will still be able to interact with each other during the interactive, virtual program, according to a news release.

Tickets for the event cost $20 for chapter members and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase, go to www.accelevents.com/e/npd2020.

Founded in 1986, AFP-SBV promotes philanthropy and supports ethical and effective fundraising. The chapter does this through education, networking, mentoring, advocacy and recognition.

For more membership information, contact Membership Chair Kathy Wertheim at 805-275-2100 or katherine@werth-it.com.

— Dave Mason