Virtual talks cover Low Vision Awareness Month

COURTESY PHOTO

The Braille Institute is offering online seminars and workshops during Low Vision Awareness Month.

February is Low Vision Awareness Month, and the Braille Institute is hosting four free online seminars with leading ophthalmologists and leaders in the field.

The nonprofit is also offering more than 10 free online workshops covering several topics related to low vision.

Seminars with ophthalmologists include:

— 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday: “Pediatric Low Vision” with Dr. David Granet, pediatric ophthalmologist at the Shiley Eye Institute.

— 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 10: “Low Vision Glasses” with Dr. Peter Graziano, optometrist at the International Academy of Low Vision.

— 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 18: “Age-Related Macular Degeneration with Dr. SriniVas R. Sadda at the Doheny Eye Institute.

— 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 25: “Stem Cell Research to Treat Vision Loss” with Dr. Shyamanga Borooah at the Shiley Eye Institute.

Low vision is defined as people have difficulty seeing despite glasses, contact lenses, medicine or surgery. By 2030, the number of Californians with visual impairments is estimated to reach more than 850,000, with an estimated 580,000 having low vision.

For a schedule of low vision seminars and workshops, go to brailleinstitute.org/low-vision-workshops.

— Dave Mason