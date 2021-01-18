Virtual volunteers

Opportunities available for teens and adults at area libraries

The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries are currently accepting applications for teens and adults eager to get involved in their community by volunteering virtually at the library.

Teens can earn community service hours or volunteer just for fun by completing online book reviews or contributing to the Teen Graphic Novel Club. Book reviews are posted on the Book Reviews by Teens page of the website, so they get to see their review in print and read other teens’ reviews to help them find their next favorite book.

Members of the Teen Graphic Novel Club can volunteer by contributing to the club blog, acting as a discussion leader during meetings, creating marketing such as flyers and bookmarks or writing book reviews on each month’s picks. For more information, contact Teen Graphic Novel Club coordinator Alex Whelan at awhelan@cityofgoleta.org.

For more details on all of the teen volunteer programs and to complete the online Volunteer Application for Minors, visit the Teen Volunteer Opportunities webpage.

The library is also welcoming applications for adult volunteers who are interested in providing online tutoring to help K-8 students succeed academically through the library’s virtual after-school program.

Volunteers will tutor remotely from home and will receive training on using the library’s homework help resources, including BrainFuse HelpNow! and ProQuest Homework Central. Tutoring sessions will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

For more information, contact supervising librarian Brent Field at bfield@cityofgoleta.org or 805-690-5137.

“Volunteering is a great way to stay connected and get involved, which is more important than ever in our current times,” said Goleta Valley Library Children’s Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo. “We’re very excited to provide these virtual opportunities to our community.”

Volunteer applications are available at www.goletavalleylibrary.org.

For information on programs and events at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries, visit the website.

