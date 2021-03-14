Virtual “Women Speak Up” town hall scheduled

The Santa Barbara County Commission for Women is launching a monthly free virtual town hall series modeled after its award-winning “Women Speak Up” forum.

The first town hall event in the series is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, titled “Women: Work and Family in the Time of COVID-19.” Scheduled speakers include: Kathy Odell, chief executive officer of Women’s Economic Ventures; Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria; and Sharon Tepper, vice president for People and Experience (HR) of Deckers Brands. The event will be moderated by Susan Rose, according to a news release.

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eiNpKtnoSC67fyEliQ9aiw.

The goal of the series is to bring women from throughout the county together to share their experiences, knowledge and awareness of issues and challenges facing women during the pandemic and long after, and offer expertise and solutions, officials said.

The monthly series will focus on a range of topics identified by constituents as the top issues affecting women in their communities since the pandemic began. Notifications about future sessions will be posted on the Commission for Women website at www.countyofsb.org/cfw/.

— Mitchell White