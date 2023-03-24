‘Vision for Our Valley’ theme of Ojai education meeting

The Ojai Women’s Fund is hosting a special free event, “Vision for Our Valley,” which will address supporting the Ojai Valley’s nonprofits in their efforts for services and education.

Vanessa Bechtel, president and CEO; Calleen Pardinas, philanthropic services officer and board liaison for the Ventura County Community Foundation, and Ojai’s legendary philanthropist Joan Kemper will discuss how important it is to start now to ensure the future.

The program will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 13 at Sane Living, 316 E. Matilija St. in Ojai.

Joann Yabrof and Jenny Taft, co-chairs of OWF’s Education Committee, will host the evening’s event, which includes light refreshments, wine and beverages.

“We are all aware of the myriad of problems we face in society,” said Ms. Yabrof. “This event is a solution-focused exploration of how we can make a positive difference in our community. As Mary Bethune noted, ‘Enter to learn, depart to serve.’”

Ms. Bechtel and Ms. Pardinas will present an overview of the needs in the community and what is happening in the county for nonprofits. They will offer suggestions for how to be part of the solution. Ms. Kemper, whose nonprofit participation has helped many Ojai nonprofits, will discuss philanthropy in her life.

“We hope to leave people inspired to do whatever they can, where they are, with what they have, to enhance the quality of life for everyone in our community,” said Ms.Taft.

Everyone is welcome. However, seating is limited. Reservations are requested by going to OjaiWomensFund2.org or calling Jenny Taft at 805-701-2049.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com