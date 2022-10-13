Oceano Dunes focus of photographer’s exhibit at Wildling Museum

COURTESY PHOTOS

Photographer Bob Canepa stands at the Oceano Dunes, the subject of his exhibit at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang.

“Dunes: Visions of Sand, Light and Shadow” by Bob Canepa is on view through March 27 at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang.

The unique terrain of the Oceano Dunes has served as a wealth of inspiration for Mr. Canepa, who has visited these dunes weekly for years. From sweeping vistas of light and shadow to grains of sand caught in dewy moisture, he has surveyed these weather-sculpted dunes from a range of perspectives, always finding something new in the shifting landscape.

“I am not a traditional black-and-white photographer who chooses deep contrast, but rather uses, or creates, tonalities throughout the image to place value on all parts of the subject,” said Mr. Canepa. “I see it all when photographing, and I feel the viewer needs to see it all also to understand my love of the dunes.”

Central Coast sand dunes and wetlands also serve as valuable habitat for hundreds of different species of native plants and animals including the threatened western snowy plover. Through his vision, Mr. Canepa aims to inspire others to help preserve these majestic and environmentally significant sand dunes for future generations.

“DUNEWORK: Intimate No. 37, Oceano Dunes.”

Bob Canepa’s “DUNEWORK: Tranquility No. 53, Oceano Dunes.” All of Mr. Canepa’s works shown here are 2022 dye sublimation prints on aluminum.

“I am passionate about dune photography and have been ‘playing’ in the dunes for years. I find something new each time I visit the Oceano Dunes, where I return approximately once per week. Within 45 minutes of my home, I can be atop the highest dune, surveying the entire area and envisioning compositions as the sun rises or descends over the approaching hours,” he said.

“It can be the tranquility that the expanse of the dune area provides, the intimate details revealing intricate patterns, shapes, and dune life, or simply the classic forms of the area that have inspired so many renowned photographers, that continue to draw me back.

“These elements all provide an ever-changing environment filled with opportunities to explore and create images that allow me to share my vision of the wondrous landform and hopefully inspire others to help preserve this magical location.”

“DUNEWORK: Classic No. 94, Oceano Dunes.”

Accompanying the exhibition will be educational information on native flora and fauna found within the dunes of the Central Coast with plant and animal photography by Marlin Harms.

Mr. Canepa said he became a photographer in 2004 while teaching mathematics to junior high students in Atascadero when a small group asked, “Hey, Mr. Canepa, why don’t you take a picture of us with our friends?”

When he replied that he did not own a camera, they told him, “Get one.”

“So, with a smile, I began my journey into photography. I find myself in awe of this art form each day. There is always something to photograph, always a different perspective, angle or a change in the lighting,” said Mr. Canepa.

“DUNEWORK: Classic No. 1, Oceano Dunes.”

“DUNEWORK: Classic No. 182, Oceano Dunes.”

“There are those moments of learning when it seems nothing tangible has come from that day’s efforts. Then, later, it becomes clear that it was an opportunity to take another path headed toward the same goal — becoming a better photographer and expanding my vision.”

His work makes every day a joy, whatever the subject is.

“It is a challenge to capture the essence of the moment. It is also PLAY, like a child lost in absolute focus and thought of that play,” Mr. Canepa said.

“It’s no wonder that so many people have embraced photography. I owe so much to those seventh-grade students for many reasons, photography being one.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com