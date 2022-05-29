Visiting bird refuge

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSWheeled and foot traffic travel on the bicycle path at Andree Clark Bird Refuge in Santa Barbara. That’s where a trio of bicyclists, above, and a separate group of painters last week pause at the view at the refuge. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Shelters seek homes for pets next post Girls Rock SB + Amplify relaunches internships, signs first youth artist Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.