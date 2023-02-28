Visiting surgeon to speak about pandemic lessons

Dr. Fabrizio Michelassi — Lewis Atterbury Stimson professor and chairman in the Department of Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical Center and surgeon-in-chief at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center — will present a public lecture titled “In the Eye of the Storm: Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

The free talk will take place at 5:30 p.m. March 16 at the Wolf Education and Training Center, 529 W. Junipero St., adjacent to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara.

Reservations are required by March 10. To attend, contact J.V. Vallejos at 805-681-7528 or jvallejo@sansumclinic.org.

Dr. Michelassi, who was on the front lines of the pandemic at New York Presbyterian, will explore how the COVID-19 pandemic has brought important changes to the field of health care and how it has changed the way we receive and deliver medical care.

Dr. Michelassi was selected as the visiting professor of surgery for Surgical Academic Week 2023 from March 13 through 16. The Visiting Professor of Surgery Endowment Fund allows a prominent national or international

surgeon to be in residence in Santa Barbara for one academic week a year. The fund was established in December 2010 by Dr. Ronald G. Latimer, the Department of Surgery and Sansum Clinic, to advance educational opportunities for local surgeons and surgical residents in training at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. The program administrator is Dr. W. Charles Conway, surgical oncologist at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.

