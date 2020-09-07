Home Local Visiting the ranch
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A mule deer and a wild turkey explore San Lucas Ranch, located near State Route 154. The Santa Ynez site, where alfalfa was recently harvested, is popular with local wildlife.
Wild turkey San Lucus Ranch State Route 154 in Santa Ynez alfalf fields.
