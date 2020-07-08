Vista Del Mar Union School District Appoints New Superintendent/Principal

The Vista Del Mar Union School District Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Lois Peterson as the new Superintendent/Principal.

Dr. Peterson began her duties as Superintendent/Principal on July 1.

“I am humbled and privileged to serve the Vista Del Mar Union School District community. I look forward to working with our teachers, staff, parents, community members and the board to ensure exceptional educational opportunities for all students and to lead our staff forward in making an already good school system even better,” Dr. Peterson said in a statement.

One of 15 children, Dr. Peterson was born and raised in a small farming community. According to the press release, She earned a bachelor’s degree from Buena Vista University in Iowa, a master’s degree at Iowa State University and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University. She is an Emeritus Member of the National Advisory Board at Harvard University Principals’ Center and is in the Athletic Hall of Fame at Buena Vista.

According to the District’s press release, “Dr. Peterson began her 40-year career as a teacher and a coach and has since served in a number of roles. She is passionate about serving students and families and has a strong background in equity and student achievement. Her career includes four years as principal of Albert Einstein Middle school in Sacramento. Under her leadership there, the school was recognized as a Blue Ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education, as a California Distinguished School, and earned Title I Academic Achievement honors. She also served as Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Learning at North Monterey County school district and in various central office roles in other school districts.”

As a small one-school district with small class sizes, Vista Del Mar is open to enrollment for out-of-district students and currently plans to maintain on-site classes for students five days per week for the 2020-21 academic school year.

As she begins her new role, Dr. Peterson will be reaching out to parents and community members during her first month. The Vista Del Mar Union School District board said in a release it invites parents and community members to “connect with Dr. Peterson as she provides leadership and serves the district in achieving our mission to achieve the highest level of teaching and learning for all students.”

To learn more, please contact Dr. Peterson at 805-686-1880.

