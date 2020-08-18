Vista del Monte employees test positive for COVID-19

Four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Vista del Monte, according to Douglas Tucker, executive director of the Santa Barbara retirement community.

Mr. Tucker told the News-Press that no residents have tested positive and that all four staff members are already quarantining at home. He also said because the safety of the residents is the community’s No. 1 priority, the community has conducted and will continue to conduct additional testing to further ensure residents’ and staff’s safety.

As an additional precaution, he said all staff are wearing N95 masks and the retirement community will continue to hold routine staff meetings to provide the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus.

He also said the staff will continue to sanitize facilities on a regular basis.

— Brian Mackley