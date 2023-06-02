Vita Art Center to host teen LGBTQ workshop

VENTURA — In celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month, artist Vanessa Wallace is leading an empowering workshop designed for LGBTQ teens.

This workshop will take place on June 9, 17, 23 and 30 at the Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura.

The workshop aims to provide a safe and inclusive space for young individuals to explore their identities, express their thoughts and emotions, and create unique zines, also known as a collage magazine, which reflect their experiences.

Led by Ms. Wallace, this workshop will combine artistic expression with storytelling to enable participants to develop their artistic skills and find their voice within the LGBTQ community.

Through hands-on activities, discussions and collaborative exercises, attendees will have the opportunity to create zines that convey their personal narratives, struggles, triumphs and dreams.

To sign up for the workshop, visit vitaartcenter.com.

— Annika Bahnsen