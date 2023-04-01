Vitalant to present gift cards to blood donors

In honor of National Donate Life Month in April, Vitalant urges all eligible donors to make an appointment to give and ensure every patient who needs blood can be treated without delay.

Every day, nonprofit Vitalant needs nearly 500 donations along the Central Coast to support local patients, including those undergoing organ or blood marrow transplants. A single liver transplant surgery can require 20 or more units of blood.

Vitalant is thanking all blood donors who give now through May 15 with a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card redeemable by email. Donors who give Friday through Sunday will receive a total of $20 in Amazon.com Gift Cards.

Vitalant noted blood and platelet transfusions save lives every day, providing patients battling various medical conditions with the necessary blood components to get better. Vitalant added that platelets are crucial for patients with cancer or blood disorders who may require chemotherapy or radiation therapy, which can damage their bone marrow and decrease platelet production.

Donations of all blood types are critical, and especially type O, because it is transfused the most often, Vitalant said. O-negative blood can help patients with any blood type, including premature babies.

Upcoming blood drives in Santa Barbara County include the following:

— Wednesday, noon to 5 p.m.: CSUCI, 5383 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

— Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road, Carpinteria.

— April 10, 1:30 to 6 p.m.: Foursquare Church, 125 N. C Street, Lompoc.

— April 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Santa Barbara City College, 721 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara.

— April 12, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Community West Bank, 445 Pine Ave., Goleta

April 12, 1 to 4 p.m.: Deckers Outdoor, 6601 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

— April 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

— April 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Born to Run Marathon, 4155 Figueroa Mountain Road, Los Olivos.

— April 20, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut, Lompoc.

— April 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Valley of Flowers ½ Century Club, 341 N. N St., Lompoc.

— April 24, 2 to 6 p.m.: Camino Real Center, 7046 Marketplace Drive, Goleta.

Eligible donors can also give at any Vitalant donation center including in Santa Barbara, 4213 State St. Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal.

To learn more and make an appointment to give, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

