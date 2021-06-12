Vitamin Angels announces board members

GOLETA — Vitamin Angels announced the election of Jim Hamilton as the vice chair of its board of directors.

The nonprofit also added William Hood and Jill Staib to its board of directors and Brian Terry to its board of advisors.

Mr. Hamilton has played a leading role for more than 30 years in the life sciences, health and nutrition industries. He has served as president of DSM Nutritional Products USA; president, CEO and director of Neptune Wellness; president, CEO and director of Neptune Wellness Solutions; and president, CEO and director of OmniActive Health Technologies.

As CEO of William Hood & Company, Mr. Hood is an investment banker and investor in the health and wellness and nutrition industries. He is a frequent speaker at key health and wellness conferences, including Expo West, and has been published and quoted in publications such as the Wall Street Journal.

Ms. Staib is managing director of William Hood & Company. Previously, she was vice president of strategic initiatives for The Nature’s Bounty Company, where she led a variety of global projects, managed the company’s private label and co-manufacturing business, and launched the Optimal Solutions line, which is the current market leader in women’s health supplements.

As national sales manager at Nordic Naturals, Mr. Terry is a business leader in the consumer products industry such as FDM, Natural, E-tail, and pet stores nationwide. He is an experienced executive with sales, operations and purchasing experience in various sized organizations (start-up, privately held, and Fortune 20).

He helped co-found HEAP, the Health Equity and Advocacy Project to help Vitamin D deficiency in black people.

