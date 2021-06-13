Vitamin Angels earns four-star rating

GOLETA — Vitamin Angels, the Goleta-based global nutrition nonprofit, recently earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator.

This is the 10th time that Vitamin Angels, which helps underserved women and children around the world, has earned this honor. The nonprofit noted in a news release that the rating shows Vitamin Angels’ commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency.

“It’s important that our donors and partners trust that we’re using our funding wisely to accomplish our mission to ensure every mother has a healthy pregnancy and every child gets a chance at a healthy life,” said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels founder and president. “This 10th consecutive four-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters that we place a high priority on ensuring our funding is used in the most efficient, impactful way.”

Ninety-four percent of Vitamin Angel’s expenses, cash and gift-in-kind go toward programs and services. Last year, the nonprofit reached 60 million undernourished pregnant women and children in more than 65 countries, including the U.S.

“Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our four-star rating,” said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. “This adds Vitamin Angels to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its four-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Vitamin Angels.”

For more about the Charity Navigator rating on Vitamin Angels, go to www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=10717.

For more information, go to www.vitaminangels.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com