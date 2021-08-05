Large audience watches La Fiesta Pequeña from a distance

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Ysabella Yturralde, the Spirit of Fiesta, performs during La Fiesta Pequeña in front of the Santa Barbara Mission.

Officially, La Fiesta Pequeña was closed to the public.

But nothing on Wednesday night kept a large audience from showing up anyway. Not COVID-19 precautions. Not the lack of parking next to the Santa Barbara Mission. Not the fencing put around the lawn just in front of the mission.

Not even the big trucks parked to block the view.

People found they could still easily see the dancers and musicians, as they sat on lounge chairs and blankets and brought their kids and pets to see the kickoff to Santa Barbara’s longtime and unique celebration.

“Viva la Fiesta!” La Presidenta Stephanie Petlow said on stage as Old Spanish Days filmed the many performers.

Parking may have been the biggest challenge for the audience, who found the mission parking lot closed. But spectators were willing to walk far from nearby neighborhoods and places like the parking lot at Rocky Nook Park on Mission Canyon Road. They brought coolers and food, and laughter was everywhere.

Dancers at La Fiesta Pequeña impress the audience with their costumes and enthusiasm.

Many took photos with their smartphones. A good number, in fact, stood along a fence, just to the right of the mission stage. The big trucks didn’t block that part of the view.

There were few masks in sight, but people seemed to be socially distanced. There was more than six feet between various groups, as the News-Press determined by driving around the area.

It wasn’t the biggest crowd ever for the Fiesta, but it certainly was a large one and likely a bigger one than public health officials would have liked.

La Fiesta Pequeña kicks off Fiesta Wednesday night at the Santa Barbara Mission.

One spectator told the News-Press she felt safe despite the surge of the Delta variant, which prompted concern by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and a last-minute Old Spanish Days decision to close Wednesday night’s show.

“I feel like this is the one spot where you can actually control your bubble and make sure you’re not exposed to other people, as opposed to De la Guerra Plaza, where you don’t know who’s going to walk by you, who is not masked, who is not vaccinated,” local resident Brittany Jones told the News-Press.

Savannah Hoover, the Junior Spirit, dances in front of the mission.

“At the mission, you have control of your bubble,” said Ms. Jones, who noted she’s vaccinated.

She and other audience members saw enthusiastic performances by singers, dancers and two dancers in particular who twirled and stepped with a lot of spirit because, after all, they were the Spirit and Junior Spirit — Ysabella Yturralde and Savannah Hoover respectively.

The Fiesta continues through Sunday. Here’s the schedule. (The News-Press has verified that these events are happening.)

TODAY

10 a.m. La Misa del Presidente at the Santa Barbara Mission. This free Mass dates back to the first day of Fiesta in 1936 and is followed by a reception in the mission’s Sacred Garden.

5 to 10 p.m. DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios) at the Santa Barbara Zoo, 500 Ninos Drive. The catered event will feature small bites, premium bars and servings by local breweries and wineries. Tickets cost $250. Proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara Zoo and Fiesta. To purchase, go to nightout.com/events/2021-digs-celebracin-de-los-dignatarios-santa-barbara/tickets.

FRIDAY

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Stock Horse Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

Noon to 12:30 p.m. A documentary, “El Desfile Histórico – the Historic Parade,” will air from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Channel 1013.

4 p.m. Horsemen’s Rendezvous at The Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Stock Horse Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show at West Beach.

7 to 7:30 p.m. A documentary, “El Desfile Histórico – the Historic Parade,” will air on Channel 1013.

SUNDAY

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Stock Horse Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. For more information, go to www.sbfiestarodeo.org.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show on Cabrillo Boulevard and West Beach.

5:30 to 9 p.m. The Profant Foundation’s Fiesta Finale Gala at the historic El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo. Event Producer Musette Profant is coordinating the gala’s gourmet dinner, costume contest and dancing under the stars.

The program will feature flamenco performer Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile with Ricardo Chavez and his troupe.

Performers will also include professional dancers from Arthur Murray Dance Studio Santa Barbara/Beverly Hills, tenor Marco Antionio Labastida, ballerina Jessamyn Vedro and the Martinez Brothers.

And the SB Piano Brothers have a surprise for their fans.

Proceeds will benefit the Profant Foundation, which has given hundreds of scholarships to artists of all ages and has sponsored exhibits and performances for arts education.

For more information, go to www.profantfoundation.org.

And for more about the entire Fiesta, see sbfiesta.org.

