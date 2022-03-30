Viva la Fiesta!

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTORepresentatives of Old Spanish Days gather on the steps of the Lobero Theatre, where Fiesta began in 1924. They were there to promote this year’s Fiesta, which kicks off with the auditions for Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit of Fiesta. The tryouts are set for 2 to 4 p.m. April 9. A total of 19 dancers will be participating with eight vying for Spirit of Fiesta, and 11 for Junior Spirit. During the April 9 event, the outgoing 2021 Spirit of Fiesta Ysabella Yturralde and 2021 Junior Spirit Savannah Hoover will be dancing during their finales before their 2022 counterparts are announced. Fiesta 2022 will take place Aug. 3-7 in Santa Barbara. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post ‘God’s Planets’ next post Workplace COVID vaccine requirement stalls amid union opposition Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.