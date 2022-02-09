VNA Health announces change in CEOs

COURTESY PHOTOS

Lynda Tanner is retiring, effective Valentine’s Day, after 12 years as the president and CEO of VNA Health.

Lynda Tanner is retiring as president and CEO of Santa Barbara-based VNA Health, effective Valentine’s Day.

She will be succeeded on Feb. 14 by Kieran Shah, VNA Health announced.

Since last year, the VNA Health board has conducted a comprehensive search to find Ms. Tanner’s successor.

In a news release, VNA Health said Mr. Shah’s experience in hospice care makes him an excellent choice. He has held senior leadership positions

Kieran Shah has been named VNA Health’s new president and CEO.

in strategic growth, business development, operational planning and process improvement.

“Kieran is a proven leader and team builder with a diverse set of professional skills,” said Mark Mattingly, VNA Health Board chair. “Kieran shares the same philosophy of patient-centered care with our board and management team, so we have full confidence that Kieran is the right person to serve as the next leader of VNA Health.”

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Lynda for her dedicated service to VNA Health for 14 years, first as COO in 2008 and as CEO since 2010,” Mr. Mattingly added. “We are grateful for her leadership, and we wish her all the best in her retirement.”

Ms. Tanner said it has been an honor to work with VNA Health’s “amazing and passionate team.”

“Together we have worked diligently to deliver on our agency’s legacy of trusted and compassionate care,” Ms. Tanner said. “It has been a remarkable journey of transformation and growth. We built and opened Serenity House, pressed for legislative change to utilize all the beds in Serenity House, expanded our home health and hospice services, established a Medicare licensed branch office in Santa Ynez Valley, and created a strong culture of safety to sustain the continuity of care through any crises. I am so proud that VNA Health is well prepared to thrive.”

Mr. Shah praised VNA Health for its passion in serving the community.

“It is my privilege to be joining such a dedicated team, helping to lead us into our next chapter.” Mr. Shah said. “We do such meaningful work. Every success that we have directly translates into betterment for our patients, families, staff, and community. It is my honor to be a part of this continuing legacy.”

email: dmason@newspress.com