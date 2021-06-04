VNA Health announces new foundation leader

EMILY HART-ROBERTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Rebecca Benard is the new executive director of VNA Health.

SANTA BARBARA — Rebecca Benard has been named the new executive director at VNA Health Foundation.

Ms. Benard succeeds Rick Keith, who has retired from his position after nine years with VNA Health. Lynda Tanner, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, announced the promotion for Ms. Benard, who has worked at the nonprofit for nine years.

Ms. Benard has held leadership roles in both the Foundation and VNA Health’s Operations.

“It is an honor to lead the VNA Health Foundation, which is poised to gain momentum from its tremendous legacy. I am enthusiastic to be a part of the efforts to grow the foundation to the next level, which will directly benefit families in Santa Barbara,” Ms. Benard said in a news release.

— Dave Mason