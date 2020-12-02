VNA Health holding virtual Angels Among Us ceremony

SANTA BARBARA — VNA Health’s annual Angels Among Us service will be remote this year.

Held every year in remembrance of loved ones, the candlelight ceremony will be held virtually at 5 p.m. on Dec. 8.

According to a press release, VNA Health is offering candle ornaments to those who would like to participate. The candle ornaments can be found in the centerfold of VNA Health’s Fall 2020 Live Well magazine. Those who didn’t get a copy of the magazine can email marketing@vna.health to inquire about getting candle ornaments.

Participating in the virtual Angels Among Us can be done without making a reservation. The event will be held online at the VNA Health website, vna.health/2020angelsamongus.

— Josh Grega