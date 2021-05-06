VNA Health plans Mother’s Day Luncheon

VNA Health will honor more than 40 honored and remembered mothers from the past 20 years during its Mother’s Day Luncheon.

The virtual event will take place live at 11 a.m. Friday at vna.health/luncheon. The event will celebrate the luncheon’s 20th anniversary and will be featured in a broadcast at 3 p.m. Sunday on KEYT-TV, Channel 3.

The luncheon is the cornerstone of VNA Health’s $1.6 million Give Well, Live Well 2021 Campaign. This year’s fundraising goal for the luncheon is $450,000.

The money finances VNA Health’s programs such as its Loan Closet, Serenity House Charity Care, Telehealth Care, Palliative Care, Music Therapy and Pet Therapy.

For more information, go to vna.health/luncheon.

— Dave Mason