Voctave to perform at Music Academy

MONTECITO — Voctave, an 11-member a cappella ensemble, will perform two concerts Friday at the Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall, 1070 Fairway Road.

A family-friendly concert is set for 11 a.m. when youths 17 and younger are admitted free. The regular tickets for 18

and older is $10.

An evening concert will take place at 6:30 p.m.Tickets for the concert is $75.

A gala fundraiser will start at 8 p.m. at Lehmann Hall. Tickets for the concert and fundraiser cost $150.

To purchase, go to musicacademy.org.

Voctave is from central Florida. The group was formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray.

Voctave members have roots in musical theater, contemporary Christian music, barbershop, pop and choral music. They have performed around the world and can be heard on many recordings. The ensemble has been ranked in the top 25 on the Billboard charts.

— Dave Mason