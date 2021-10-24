VODDEN, Roderick Duane, Jr.

Roderick Duane Vodden, Jr., known as Rick, 74, of Fort Collins, CO, peacefully passed away on May 17, 2021 after a short but valiant battle with Cancer.

Born in Tulare, CA to Duane Vodden and Pauline Wallen, Rick spent his childhood in Porterville, CA before moving to Santa Barbara, CA where he was raised. Rick was fiercely passionate about his family and dedicated his life to providing for his girls.

After he graduated from High School, Rick spent time in the Navy before being honorably discharged due to his hearing disability. Upon leaving the Navy, he landed his first job at Applied Magnetics where he spent over 30 years of his career. Weaved in between that time, Rick also worked for the Sambo’s restaurant chain learning restaurant management and where he met his former wife and mother of his children. In semi-retirement Rick worked for the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge where he reunited with many of his Santa Barbara High School alums, building community that deeply fulfilled him. In 2013 Rick left Santa Barbara to live closer to his daughters in Fort Collins, CO.

Rick was a strong, kind and loving father. Anyone who knew him knew how much being a Dad and his girls meant to him.

Rick was passionate about fishing in the river and at the local ponds around Fort Collins. He was a biking enthusiast, spending hours and traveling miles around his beloved town. He spent most of his retirement with his daughters and grandchildren and building friendships at the local watering holes in Fort Collins. Rick was predeceased by his father Duane Vodden, his mother Pauline Kelley, his brother Donald Vodden and his nephew Michael “Mikey” Vodden. Rick leaves behind his two daughters, Kelley and Heather Vodden, his three grandchildren Emily Vodden and Hannah and Matthew Schulz; his brother James “Jim” Vodden and two nieces, Jama and Katie Vodden. A memorial service will be held in Santa Barbara at a time in the future when it is safe to gather again due to COVID, those details will be published on Rick’s Facebook page.