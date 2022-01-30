VOGEL, M. Dean, M.D.

M. Dean Vogel, M.D. passed away on December 26, 2021. He was 88. Dean is lovingly remembered by his wife Mary; his children Theresa (Elias), Stephen, Phillip (Robin), and Paula (Sam); his grandchildren Brian, Michelle (Peter), Christina (Tim), Deanna, Theo, and Pearl; his great-grandchildren Quinn, Sutton and Olive; and his sister Ettna “Honey” Miller.

Dean grew up in Indiana and Los Angeles, playing high school championship basketball in the Hoosier State and serving as senior class president and valedictorian. He attended medical school at Indiana University and met Mary, the love of his life and wife of 60 years, while interning at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. They married in Rochester, MN where he completed his medical residency at the Mayo Clinic. In 1963, Dean and Mary moved to Santa Barbara, CA where Dean opened a private practice in Internal Medicine. He was drafted into the Army in 1966 and he and Mary moved their family near Fort McArthur in San Pedro, CA. Dean later returned to private practice in Santa Barbara where he remained an involved and respected member of the medical community until the end of his life. He was instrumental in bringing coronary care to Southern California in 1968 when the field was in its infancy.

Dean was named 1995 Physician of the Year at the former St. Francis Medical Center of Santa Barbara and served on several hospital committees at St. Francis Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. In retirement, he served on the board at the former Rehabilitation Institute at Santa Barbara. Dean has been lauded as “the quintessential physician” and “a true healer.” Medicine was his passion and his love for helping others followed him throughout his life. He was always willing to listen and provide guidance – professionally and personally. Dean enjoyed playing tennis with Mary and their friends. He loved watching sports and was a big USC fan, especially of football. A lifelong learner, Dean was an amateur photographer and astronomer. His humor, dry wit, and generous spirit are greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at San Roque Catholic Church in Santa Barbara, CA on Saturday, March 26 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Monastery of Poor Clares in Santa Barbara.