Work of famous artist focus of landmark exhibit at Santa Barbara Museum of Art

© MUSEO NACIONAL THYSSEN-BORNEMISZA (MADRID)

Vincent van Gogh’s “Les Vessenots in Auvers” (1890, oil on canvas). This is from the Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza in Madrid.

A landmark exhibition featuring more than 100 works from 25 museums, “Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources” will be on view Saturday through May 22 at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St.

Celebrated works of art by Van Gogh will be juxtaposed with works by the many artists he admired, thereby dramatizing both the artist’s indebtedness to and radical departure from the art world of his day, according to an SBMA news release.

This will be the first international loan exhibition to be presented following SBMA’s $50 million renovation of the original 1912 building and connected exhibition spaces.

THE METROPOLITAN MUSEUM OF ART

Édouard Manet’s “Peonies” (1864–65 oil on canvas). The Metropolitan Museum of Art, bequest of Joan Whitney Payson.

FINE ARTS MUSEUMS OF SAN FRANCISCO

Jean-François Raffaëlli’s “The Absinthe Drinkers” (1881, oil on canvas). Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Museum purchase.

“Artful Affairs: Voila Van Gogh,” a special benefit event celebrating the 80th anniversary of the SBMA and featuring an elegant reception and preview of the exhibition, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the museum.

The evening includes champagne toasts for both sponsors and VIP ticket holders, as well as an “Artful After Party.”

Tickets for the preview are $525. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Molly Kemper at 805-884-6442 or email mkemper@sbma.net.

Curated by Eik Kahng, SBMA deputy director and chief curator, “Through Vincent’s Eyes” presents iconic works by Van Gogh from all periods of his brief 10-year career, including “Marsh with Water Lilies, Etten” (1881): “The Potato Eaters “(1885); “Self-Portrait with Pipe” (1886); and “Roses “ (1890).

NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART

Vincent van Gogh’s “Roses” (1890, oil on canvas). National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C, gift of Pamela Harriman in memory of W. Averell Harriman.

This exhibition provides a crucial corrective to the frequent misperception of Van Gogh as a kind of savant, a genius whose idiosyncratic approach to painting sprang largely from his tortured psyche. As visitors will learn, Van Gogh had a sophisticated knowledge of a variety of art.

The exhibition is also the first to include 17 first-edition novels revered by Van Gogh, including those by Charles Dickens, George Eliot, Victor Hugo and Harriet Beecher Stowe — reminding viewers of the fictional worlds that enflamed Vincent’s inner eye.

“Through Vincent’s Eyes” convenes important works of art from 40 national and international, public and private lenders, including prestigious institutions such as the Carnegie Museum of Art, Pittsburgh; Columbus Museum of Art; Dallas Museum of Art; Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco; Hammer Museum, Los Angeles; Honolulu Museum of Art; Kröller-Müller Museum, Otterlo; Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornesmisza, Madrid; Phillips Collection, Washington, D.C.; Santa Barbara Museum of Art; and Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam.

The exhibition is accompanied by a lavishly illustrated catalog, featuring essays by Ms. Kahng, as well as the internationally-acclaimed Van Gogh specialist Sjraar van Heugten, European avant-garde specialist Todd Cronan, British literature specialist Rebecca Rainof and 19th-century French art specialist Marnin Young; and catalog entries by Ms. Kahng, Sjraar van Heugten, David Misteli and Rachel Skokowski.

KROLLER-MULLER MUSEUM, OTTERLO.

Vincent van Gogh’s “Two Women Digging” (1885, black chalk, gray wash, on laid paper). Kröller-Müller Museum, Otterlo.

Designed and produced by Lucia | Marquand Books, Seattle, the book is co-distributed by Yale University Press.

To celebrate this groundbreaking exhibition, the Santa Barbara community is offering “Van Gogh in Santa Barbara”-related programs, exhibitions and initiatives around the city during the run of the show.

Community partner institutions will include the Santa Barbara Symphony, Opera Santa Barbara, Ensemble Theatre Company, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, MOXI (The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation), Lotusland, Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, Belmond El Encanto, La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts, 10 West Gallery, The Crafter’s Library and Sullivan Goss – An American Gallery.

On March 13 and 14, SBMA will host a symposium and scholars’ day featuring art historians, conservators and museum curators, to discuss the exhibit’s themes.

MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART

Vincent van Gogh’s “Portrait of Dr. Gachet (Auvers-sur-Oise),” (1890, etching). Lent by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, gift of Bruce B. Dayton, 1962.

On Sunday, the symposium will feature presentations by important scholars in the field moderated by assigned discussants and will be open to the public. On Monday, the day will consist of roundtable discussions and various speakers. These sessions will be closed to the general public but will be recorded and posted on the SBMA website.

Other public programming will include gallery talks and additional lectures by the co-curators and other esteemed scholars, including Sjraar van Heugten, formerly curator of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. The SBMA Education Department will develop and present engaging events for the public and local students and teachers. More details to come on www.sbma.net.

Admission to the exhibition will have an additional fee, and timed tickets will be sold in advance.

For more information, visit www.sbma.net.

