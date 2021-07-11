Brian Volpi passed away unexpectedly in Cusco, Peru. Oldest son of Richard and Jacqueline Volpi, Brian was a lifelong Santa Barbara native and always proud of his status as a local. In 2002, he earned a degree in History from UCSB.

His joy and lifelong passion was skateboarding. Around 10 years of age he began skating constantly. He and his friends would meet up all around SB, spending their time going to different skate spots. His other passion was biking and rehabbing discarded bicycles. He eventually started Pedi-cabbing off Cabrillo Blvd., where the beach scene of visitors and other riders served as another outlet to be out and about.

Brian chose to live in downtown SB with his RV, where he could live modestly. He often parked near Skater’s Point in the mornings and could be found in Rocky Nook Park in the afternoons. If people knew of Brian or had recently seen him around, they commented on his dog Alfie. The two were always together. Alfie rode around on the back of Brian’s scooter in a milk-crate attached to the back.

Brian is survived by his younger brother Brett and his family.

We will be honoring Brian’s unique and beautiful life on July 17th, at 10am in Palm Park Parking lot. We hope you will come and join us. For further information please contact brettvolpi@gmail.com or call or text to (805) 455-7522