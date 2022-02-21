Volunteers needed for new restorative justice program

Santa Barbara County has developed a Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program in the Goleta Valley.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced that her office recently created the program in conjunction with 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart’s office.

The neighborhood RJP is a community-driven program designed to divert low-level misdemeanors from entering the criminal justice system.

The program uses restorative justice principles rather than a courtroom process.

According to a news release from the D.A.’s office, offenders in the program are given the opportunity to take responsibility and repair some of the damage that they have caused through a community-based process.

The D.A.’s office is currently soliciting community panelists and facilitators who will be trained in restorative justice principles and participate in leading restorative justice conferences. The facilitators will be trained in leading conferences and guiding participants through a step-by-step restorative process.

The panelists play a supportive role in representing the community’s needs, interests and perspectives concerning the crime committed, according to the D.A.’s office. Community volunteers should work or live in the Goleta Valley.

“We encourage you to apply and participate in developing an innovative and extremely successful program,” the D.A.’s office said.

For more information visit countyofsb.org/da/nrjp or email the program at SBDANeighborhoodRJP@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com