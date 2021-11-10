Volunteers needed for tax assistance

United Way of Santa Barbara County is looking for volunteers for its 2022 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. The VITA program is a free tax preparation service for Santa Barbara County residents who make $67,000 or less a year.

Every year, tax returns are prepared and electronically filed by IRS-certified volunteers for qualified individuals or families. Current volunteer opportunities include tax preparers, reviewers and greeters for UWSBC’s tax preparation locations.

Self-paced training for IRS certification is available online, and in-person training is tentatively scheduled in January.

For more information about training, volunteer opportunities and the VITA program, visit www.unitedwaysb.org/vita.

– Marilyn McMahon