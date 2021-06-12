Volunteers sought for tennis tournament

SANTA BARBARA — Volunteers are being sought for the Mike Koury Memorial Junior Tournament on June 26 and 27.

USTA officials will be at both sites for the Santa Barbara event, monitoring the courts and helping with line calls and score disputes. That means volunteers can focus on welcoming players, answering questions and watching the players.

That’s one of the opportunities available from Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

To sign up to help the tournament, email maracotich@sbtennispatrons.org.

And teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Tennis Volunteer Corp and earn community service hours for school.

At tournaments, Volunteer Corp members help with drying and sweeping courts and staffing the tournament desk.

There are also opportunities for outreach and player development programs. Teenagers can serve as a mentor for children 12 and younger and as assistant tennis coach.

To sign up for the Teen Tennis Volunteer Corp, go to us10.list-manage.com/survey?u=c46768c6663281170a2fbe72b&id=701fecc76c&e=fe222b8b23.

Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons is also hiring sports photography and social media marketing interns. These are unpaid internships, but interns may receive school credits or use their hours for community service requirements.

A four- to six-month commitment is expected. Interns will end up with substantive work experience and a portfolio.

If you’re interested, email maracotich@sbtennispatrons.org with a resume and a cover letter.

For more about Sanlta Barbara Tennis Patrons, go to sbtennispatrons.org or sbtennispatrons.com.

— Dave Mason