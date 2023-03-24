Volunteers sought to help Carpinteria residents impacted by tornado

CARPINTERIA — Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is leading a disaster response effort after the tornado that hit Carpinteria on Tuesday.

The nonprofit is leading clean up and recovery efforts at Sandpiper Mobile Home Park, where the tornado damaged approximately two dozen homes.

Volunteers are being sought to help Habitat Santa Barbara’s efforts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. To volunteer, visit sbhabitat.volunteerhub.com/vv2.

Habitat Santa Barbara is providing critical health and safety repairs to affected homeowners.

— Caleb Beeghly