Volunteers to celebrate Earth Day with Goleta cleanup

Goleta will celebrate Earth Day on Saturday with an effort to beautify the city.

Volunteers are welcome to the Beautify Goleta cleanup, set for 9 to 11 a.m. at three of the city’s open spaces: Stow Grove Park, Lake Los Carneros and Ellwood Bluffs.

As a thank you, each volunteer will receive a colorful Beautify Goleta T-shirt and a reusable plastic free Goleta cutlery set (while supplies last). To sign up, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.

The Beautify Goleta event also includes a free bulky item drop off for all community members. You can bring unwanted items to 6237 Cathedral Oaks Road near Stow Grove Park, the spotlight cleanup location, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Acceptable items include but aren’t limited to mattresses and box springs, wood and metal furniture, wood pallets and tires, and plastic tables, desks and chairs.

Electronics, hazardous waste and medications won’t be accepted.

The cleanup locations are:

— Stow Grove Park (the spotlight location) and surrounding neighborhoods.

Spotlight Captain: The Goleta Rotary Club and Community West Bank.

Meetup: Stow Grove Park Parking Lot (580 N La Patera Lane).

— Lake Los Carneros and surrounding neighborhoods.

Captain: Miranda Fierro with Girl Scout Troop No. 55531.

Meetup: Stow House Parking Lot (304 N. Los Carneros Road).

— Ellwood Bluffs and surrounding neighborhoods

Captain: Nicholas Begane and Jessica Sahagun with Mariposa at Ellwood Shores.

Meetup: Mariposa at Ellwood Shores Parking Lot (190 Viajero Avenue off Hollister Avenue.

