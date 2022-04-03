VOROS, James A.

September 15, 1964 – January 4, 2022

Beloved son and brother, James A. “Tiki Jim” Voros passed away peacefully in San Francisco at the age of 57. He was born in West Allis, Wisconsin. The Voros family moved to Santa Barbara in 1972.

He attended Mountain View Elementary, Goleta Valley Junior High, and graduated from Dos Pueblos High School. He enjoyed baseball and played catcher in Little League. He moved to the Bay Area to attend San Francisco State College, and graduated with a B.A. in Radio and Television.

He loved living in San Francisco with its diverse food, culture and music that the city had to offer. Jim was a loyal Oakland A’s and Green Bay Packer’s fan. He also traveled extensively to Spain, Hawaii and Jamaica.

A legendary bartender for over 30 years, he built many lasting friendships from the job. He had a huge passion for music, loved collecting vinyl records and attending concerts. His “Tiki Jim” nickname came when he started deejaying at the Dalva Bar for a Tiki night.

The Voros family has been touched by the many cards and messages of sympathy. His kindness and friendship were acknowledged. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors gave a special tribute at their January meeting.

He will be deeply missed and long remembered by his parents Arthur and Lavelle Voros, brothers Mark and David, plus his many friends.

A Celebration of his Life will take place in San Francisco in April.