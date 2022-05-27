VOS, Hubert

Hubert Vos passed away May 15th, 2022, in Santa Barbara at his daughter Wendy’s home. He was 88 years old.

Hugh was born in France in 1933, to Marius Vos, a Dutch sculptor and a French woman, Aline Porge. Hugh came to the United States to attend Princeton University graduate studies. He stayed to work in the commodities industry in Chicago. There he met Susan Hill at a church youth outing. They married soon after.

Hubert was fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese and excelled with numbers. Hubert took a job at Swift Armour Meat Packing and Susan and Hugh moved to San Paulo Brazil where they enjoyed magical years and the birth of their daughter Wendy. Later they moved to London and had their second child, Jim.

Returning to the U.S., Hugh and his family moved to St. Louis where he worked for Monsanto, and then lived in Newtown PA, Baltimore and Greenwich CT working as CFO for other companies. In 1985 Hugh and Susie moved to Santa Barbara, where he has been very active with charities and advising local businesses.