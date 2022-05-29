Vote for Brown, Quaid, Stoker

I am supporting three candidates as elected representatives in our area.

The first is Bill Brown. He has been the sheriff of Santa Barbara County for four terms and is seeking a fifth. If there were a compelling reason to replace him, I would for someone else, but Sheriff Brown runs a tight ship and delivered on his promise to build and staff the North County jail.

Michele Weslander Quaid, an Independent and newcomer to politics, is running to represent the 24th Congressional District.

New leadership is needed in this district because the incumbent, who is otherwise a nice guy, has supported the damaging policies of his party blindly without considering the future impacts. This has led to unprecedented inflation, loss of purchasing power for those on fixed incomes and adverse economic impacts on low-income families.

Mike Stoker is running to represent the 37th Assembly District. His opponent has supported energy policies that will ultimately leave Californians in the dark; supported policies that raised gas/diesel prices that only increase the cost of everything you buy; supported environmental regulations that undermine the affordable housing market and otherwise failed miserably to support the needs of those on fixed incomes and low-income families.

Yes, changes are needed in some cases, and sticking with incumbents who produce results is appropriate in others.

Ron Fink

Lompoc