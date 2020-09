Open letter to the good people of the 24th Congressional District: A vote for Andy Caldwell is a huge step backwards, It is a vote against choice, clean air, water, and separation of church and state.

Is that who we are? Do you want to see oil rigs back in operation off our beautiful beaches? Or fracking? Or public money going to private sectarian schools? I think not!

Stick with Salud !!!

Lois Rosen

Goleta