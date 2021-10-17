Vote for Nina Johnson

Nina Johnson brings your voice to the discussion.

If you don’t know Nina, ask around, and you will soon learn what she is all about: the voice of the people, positive progress, truth, fairness, transparency, respect, sensitivity, creativity, artistic expression and the joy of life.

She is a long-time local. She shops local, she listens, she connects, she includes, and she expresses your voices and concerns like no one else. Nina was a member of the Steering Committee Team for the AIASB Community Charrette 2020 — designed to help the community discussion by exploring ideas to envision the future of a downtown with a promenade and affordable housing.

She was instrumental in the creation of the exhibits for the Charrette 2020 in vacant State Street windows to share and enable feedback from the public.

Working with Nina is effective, uplifting, and fun. She cares about the community over herself. She is a collaborator and a community builder with deep appreciation and understanding of the importance of real participatory inclusion and artistic expression.

I believe Nina’s experience, knowledge, positive attitude and thoughtful approach can bring the change and community voice advocacy needed to help us to move forward and to re-energize Santa Barbara’s heart, soul, and style.

I urge you to reach out and talk to Nina and support her with your vote to elect her Santa Barbara city councilwoman to represent you and District 6.

With sincere thanks,

Cassandra Ensberg

Santa Barbara