Vote ‘no’ on Cold Spring’s L2020

I am a Montecito taxpayer who recently became interested in the school’s leadership’s request to pass another bond, L2020.

After reading about it and doing my own research, I have major questions AND concerns. There is little transparency, so you have to dig deep to get information.

I also just received my property tax bill with the two previous Cold Springs bonds listed that we are still paying for.

Why is the list of wants and needs to L2020 essentially the same as C2008? What was the C2008 $2.4 million spent on, and WHY did they not have the required oversight committee to ensure the taxpayers’ money was spent appropriately? It is very unsettling what has been happening behind closed doors in the board meetings.

What I have learned recently is that there are many people afraid to voice their concerns, and only a few who are brave enough to come forward and be the voice for the ones who are silenced.

Please vote “no” on Measure L.

Also, please write in Amanda Rowan for the Cold Spring governing board. She has disclosed many essential facts on the misuse of C2008 bond money, and would be a great asset to get Cold Springs School back on the right path.

S. Cohen

Montecito

Editor’s note: Amanda Rowan told the News-Press she is not seeking a seat on the Cold Spring school board.