Vote no on LUSD’s Measure A2022

The U.S. economy is headed into a deep recession. California is one of the most heavily taxed expensive states in which to live.

The federal government issued millions of taxpayer dollars to California public schools in the last two years during the COVID pandemic.

Over $2 million was recently spent to upgrade Huyck stadium.

In the last few months in the Lompoc Unified School District, the superintendent, assistant superintendent and one board member have resigned. Three previous attempts to pass a school bond in recent years have failed. The fact that LUSD leadership thinks that now is a good time to ask Lompoc citizens (property owners) to pass a $125 million bond illustrates their total disconnect.

We are still paying for Measure N, which was passed years ago and was supposed to fix infrastructure issues.

A2022 is another money grab at a time when many are struggling to stay afloat. None of this adds up to a yes vote on measure A2022.

Patty Darr

Resident of LUSD (25 years)

Retired